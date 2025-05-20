Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 20 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, Batala Police has busted a ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module with the arrest of its six members involved in attempted grenade attack outside a liquor vend in Batala, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said here on Tuesday.

The terror module is being operated by foreign-based handlers Maninder Billa and Mannu Agwan on the directions of terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda, Punjab Police said in a release.

As per the information, some unidentified bike-borne youth had lobbed a hand grenade outside a liquor vend in the Focal Point area of Batala on May 17, 2025, which failed to explode due to faulty assembly, preventing any untoward incident.

Those arrested have been identified as Jatin Kumar alias Rohan, Barinder Singh alias Sajan, Abraham alias Rohit and Sunil Kumar, all resident of Shukarpura in Batala, Rahul Masih of Harnam Nagar of Batala and Sohit of Qila Des Raj of Batala. Police teams have also recovered one .30 bore pistol from their possession.

Gaurav Yadav said that the arrested accused persons were receiving direct instructions from Portugal-based Maninder Billa and BKI mastermind Mannu Agwan, who has recently assumed operational charge after the arrest of Happy Passian in the USA.

He said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the module had been directed by its foreign handlers to lob a grenade at any liquor vend with the intent to spread fear among contractors, thereby creating a conducive environment for extortion demands.

Further investigations are being done to establish forward and backward linkages in this case, said the DGP.

Sharing operation details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Batala Suhail Qasim Mir said that following the incident of attempted grenade attack, multiple police teams were tasked to investigate using technical and human intelligence inputs. In a record time, six accused involved in lobbing, logistics and finances were traced and arrested, he added.

The SSP said that during the operation, arrested accused Jatin Kumar alias Rohan, who is the main executor of the attack, sustained bullet injuries in an exchange of fire with police while being taken for recovery of weapon. In bid to escape, the accused opened fire at police team and injured retaliatory fire, he said, while adding that accused Jatin has been admitted at the local Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

He said that probe has found that the grenade had been assembled by the accused based on instructions received via a video call from Maninder Billa and another unknown individual, without any technical knowledge. Due to this, the assembly was faulty and led to the grenade not detonating, he added.

A case FIR No 148 dated May 17, 2025 has already been registered under sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act at Police Station Civil Lines in Batala, while, sections 111 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 18-B, and 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) have been added, the release said. (ANI)

