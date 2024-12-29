Amritsar (Punjab)[India], December 29 (ANI): Punjab police on Sunday, arrested five associates of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Amritpal Bath gangs, seizing four weapons, including a Glock 9mm pistol manufactured in the USA.

In a post on social media X, the DGP Punjab police said, "In a major breakthrough, @TarnTaranPolice arrests 5 associates of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Amritpal Bath Gangs, with the seizure of 4 weapons, including a Glock 9mm pistol (Made in #USA)."

Punjab police further added that "Preliminary investigation reveals that they had planned targeted killings. Important information has been revealed about the shooter involved in a recent targeted murder by the gang in the Tarn Taran area. This marks a breakthrough in the identification of their network."

"Punjab police are fully committed to eradicating organized crime and maintaining peace and harmony in the state," said on X.

Further investigations are ongoing to trace their backward and forward linkages. More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Punjab Police said it had busted a narco-terror module with the arrest of two people. The arrested individuals have been identified as Gurjeet Singh and Baljit Singh.

In a post on X, DGP Punjab Police said, "State Special Operation cell (SSOC) Amritsar, has busted a narco-terror module which is being operated by controllers from abroad.

Gurjeet Singh residence of Dande, Amritsar Rural and Baljit Singh residence of Chhapa, Tarn Taran have been arrested.

"According to the police, the arrested persons carried out a grenade attack on a police station on December 17, 2024. Police also recovered 1.4 kg heroin, one hand grenade, and two pistols from the accused. Further investigations are ongoing to uncover the entire network, DGP Punjab Police said.

On December 26, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police apprehended three associates of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Gang after a brief encounter.

"In a major breakthrough, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police apprehends three associates of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Gang after a brief encounter.

Police party fired back in self-defence, which involved an exchange of 15 rounds, one of the operatives sustained critical injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital," DGP Punjab Police said on X.

"Recovery of six weapons and a significant cache of ammunition, delivering a severe blow to the gang's criminal network involved in narcotics smuggling, arms trade, and extortion rackets," DGP Punjab Police added in the post. (ANI)

