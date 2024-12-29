Srinagar, December 29: Life remained disrupted for the second day on Sunday due to heavy snowfall across Kashmir although swift administrative effort restored electricity in most parts of the Valley. Srinagar-Jammu national highway, Mughal Road, Srinagar-Leh highway and all roads through mountain passes remained closed for the second day. Flights to Srinagar International Airport were cancelled on Saturday, and the airport officials said the situation was being reviewed for restoration of flights.

Locals have risen everywhere to the challenges faced by stranded tourists on highways. Locals in the Kulgam and Anantnag districts opened their homes and mosques to tourists. Food and heating arrangements were made by Kashmiris for the tourists wherever they remained stranded. Families of stranded tourists have expressed gratitude and respect for the locals, who came out of their villages, towns and highway habitations immediately after they found that children and elderly tourists were shivering in the extreme cold. Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir: Heavy Snowfall Disrupts Life in Valley, Hundreds Stranded on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Pir Panjal Tunnel (Watch Videos).

“This is real Kashmiriyat. All of us salute this unforgettable gratitude we owe to the local people. They have expressed, through this noble gesture, the greatness for, which Kashmir has been famous. The people here are as beautiful and noble as the place itself. This should remove any false propaganda spread against these great fellow countrymen”, said Shushant from Uttar Pradesh, who was stranded with wife and two children on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

Field staff of the local electricity department, especially, its linemen and temporary staff have done yeoman’s service during electricity restoration. Braving extreme cold and heavy falling snow, these heroes of the electricity department restored fallen and snapped transmission lines, went up high electric poles and towers, and ignored all risks to their lives to restore electric power supply in most parts of the Valley.

“They have not only performed their duties to the highest level of professional competence but also proved that heroes do not exist in story books alone. They walk among us in ordinary clothes living their ordinary lives most extraordinarily,” said Abdul Gani Mir living in the old city of Srinagar. Authorities have suspended three assistant engineers for remaining absent from their duties during crucial hours. Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir: Heavy Snowfall Disrupts Life in Valley; Flights, Rail Services Suspended, Jammu-Srinagar Highway Closed (Watch Videos).

Snow Clearance Efforts Underway On Mughal Road

#Snow Clerance Efforts Underway On Mughal Road SDM Surankote Assures Connectivity Until Poshana At Last Night Several Passenger Vehicles Were Rescued By #Police Department And Civil Administration #Surankote#mughalroadpic.twitter.com/qFaabioaTu — Gulistan News (@GulistanNewsTV) December 29, 2024

Srinagar-Jammu National Highway NH-44 Closed Due to Snow

#Srinagar#Jammu National Highway NH-44 closed due to #snow accumulation and slippery roads, movement of vehicles stopped on both sides of the highway. pic.twitter.com/5dd7CXLwZo — Jammu Ladakh vision (@jammu_ladakh) December 29, 2024

Visuals From Srinagar Airport

Minimum temperature improved appreciably across the Valley on Sunday as Srinagar city recorded minus 0.2 as the minimum temperature. The minimum temperature had fallen as low as minus 8.5 some days back in Srinagar. The Meteorological (MeT) office has forecast generally cloudy weather with occasional sunshine in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2024 10:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).