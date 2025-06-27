Chandigarh, Jun 27 (PTI) In a major crackdown on online child exploitation, Punjab Police's Cybercrime Division has arrested two persons and identified 33 suspects for allegedly viewing, transmitting and distributing Child Sexual Exploitative and Abusive Material (CSEAM) through various online platforms, officials said on Friday.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the operation codenamed -- CSEAM-4 was conducted on Thursday at 40 locations across 18 districts and three commissionerates, based on cyber tip-offs received from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

A statement issued by Punjab Police noted that the Supreme Court has clarified that viewing, possessing and failing to report CSEAM content is a punishable offence under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

CSEAM includes any form of media depicting minors in sexually exploitative ways. Such content is illegal to produce, distribute or possess and is considered one of the most serious forms of child abuse due to its long-lasting psychological impact on victims.

The arrested persons were identified as Akash Babu, a resident of Rajasthani Colony in Khanna, and Harpreet Singh, from Burmajra village in Rupnagar district.

Yadav said the state cyber crime cell analysed digital evidence from platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and Telegram to identify suspects.

Under the supervision of ADGP (Cybercrime) V Neeraja, field units were dispatched across Punjab, resulting in the registration of two FIRs and seizure of 34 mobile phones, which have been sent for forensic analysis.

Further arrests are likely, DGP Yadav said, adding that more FIRs will be registered as forensic examination progresses.

ADGP Neeraja said the cyber tip-offs were generated based on user activity involving CSEAM on various social media and messaging platforms. These were analysed by the Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children (CCPWC) unit of the state cybercrime office, led by Inspector Prabhjot Kaur.

One FIR was registered on June 26 under Section 67B (punishment for publishing or transmitting material depicting children in sexually explicit acts in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act at the Cyber Crime police station in Khanna, where accused Akash Babu was found to be viewing and distributing CSEAM in online groups.

Another FIR, also dated June 26, was registered in Rupnagar under Section 67 of the IT Act. Accused Harpreet Singh allegedly blackmailed a victim for nude photos and sexually abused minors, Neeraja said.

Devices seized from both accused are being analysed for deleted content, and investigations are ongoing.

Neeraja said under Section 67B of the IT Act, 2000 and Section 15 of the POCSO Act, viewing, distributing or storing child pornographic material is punishable with imprisonment of up to five years and a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh.

Punjab Police currently operates Cyber Crime Police Stations in all 28 districts and Commissionerates, equipped with Cyber Investigation and Technical Support Units (CI & TSUs).

