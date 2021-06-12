Chandigarh, Jun 12 (PTI) The Punjab police on Saturday arrested a Haryana-based man whose credentials and documents were allegedly used to take a flat on rent in Kolkata for slain gangsters-turned-drug smugglers Jaipal Bhullar and Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassi.

The arrested person has been identified as Sumit Kumar, a resident of Meham in Haryana.

Both gangsters were involved in the killing two policemen recently in Ludhiana. They were gunned down on Wednesday by a Kolkata police team on information provided by the Punjab Police.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Counter Intelligence and Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU), Amit Prasad, said they nabbed Sumit, a close associate and business partner of Bharat Kumar, who helped Jaipal Bhullar and Jassi in escaping from Morena, Gwalior, and arranged a hideout for them in Kolkata.

Bharat was arrested with .30 bore pistol and a car from near the Shambhu border in Rajpura on June 9 and on his disclosures, the Punjab Police gave information to the West Bengal Police that the gangsters were holed up in a rented apartment in Kolkata.

The ADGP said preliminary investigation had found that both Sumit and Bharat, who had been business partners since 2015, were involved in illegal sale of mobile numbers of foreign-based telecoms across Punjab and Haryana.

He said that Bharat was also found to be in possession of an official ID of constable Amarjit Singh, which was being used to evade toll plazas while escaping from Gwalior.

"Although Bharat claimed that Constable Amarjit is his and Sumit's mutual friend, police are investigating why he was in possession of Amarjit's official ID and if the latter had any knowledge about it," said Prasad.

