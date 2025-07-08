Chandigarh, Jul 8 (PTI) Bathinda Police has arrested six drug traffickers and recovered 40 kilograms of heroin from them, an official said on Tuesday.

According to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, preliminary investigation has revealed that the consignment was sent by Pakistan-based handlers for distribution in Punjab.

Also Read | Indian Stock Market Closing Bells: Sensex Gains 270 Points, Nifty at 25,522 As Markets Ends Higher Ahead of Likely India-US Trade Deal.

In an X post, the DGP said, "In a significant breakthrough against trans-border narco-smuggling, Bathinda Police recovers 40 kg heroin, operated by a foreign-based smuggler, and apprehends six key drug traffickers of the cartel."

Investigations are being carried out to uncover the full extent of the drug supply chain, including its cross-border linkages, the DGP said.

Also Read | Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar Reiterate Their Faith in Air India After AI 171 Crash As Both Travel to London To Attend Wimbledon 2025; Call It 'Best Inflight Service'.

The arrested accused have been identified as Lakhvir Singh, Rohit, Gurcharan Singh, Akash Marwaha, Ranjodh Singh and Prabhjot Singh, all residents of Malout in Muktsar district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)