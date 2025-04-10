Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 10 (ANI): In a significant operation, Amritsar Rural Police have arrested three individuals for their involvement in cross-border drug trafficking and illegal monetary transactions, said an official on Thursday.

The apprehended accused have been identified as Ranjit Singh alias Rana, Gurdev Singh alias Gedi, and Shailendra Singh alias Selu.

The police have also recovered 500 gm of heroin, a Glock 9mm pistol (with 2 magazines), and Rs 33 lakh in hawala money.

An FIR has been registered at Lopoke police station in Amritsar, and efforts are underway to uncover the network's connections.

Taking to a social media post on X, DGP Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav wrote, "In a major crackdown on narco-hawala networks, Amritsar Rural Police arrests 3 persons -- Ranjit Singh @ Rana, Gurdev Singh @ Gedi, and Shailendra Singh @ Selu. The accused are involved in cross-border drug trafficking and illegal monetary transactions. Recovery: 500 gm heroin, 1 Glock 9mm pistol (with 2 magazines), and Rs33 lakh Hawala money. FIR registered at PS Lopoke, Amritsar, and efforts are underway to trace the forward and backward linkages of this cross-border smuggling network. @PunjabPoliceInd remains steadfast in dismantling the machinery of narco-terrorism and protecting public safety."

Earlier on April 8, amidst the ongoing fight against organised crime launched on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) busted a Lawrance Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang with the arrest of the its two active operatives and recovered one .32 calibre pistol from their possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday.

The arrested have been identified as Jashandeep Singh alias Jashan Sandhu, a resident of village 25ML in the Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, and Gursewak Singh, a resident of Sri Muktsar Sahib.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the accused, Jashan Sandhu, was wanted in a 2023 murder case that took place in Ganganagar in Rajasthan and had been evading arrest by constantly changing locations across Georgia, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia and Dubai. "Recently, on the directions of his handlers, accused Jashan came back to India and landed in Nepal from Dubai before entering India by road in an attempt to escape law enforcement," the DGP said.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigations revealed that the accused, Jashan, played a crucial role in providing logistical support to the gang. "His interrogation has also led to the identification of overseas Hawala operators, travel agents, and the locations of fugitive gangsters hiding abroad--marking a significant step in dismantling these networks," he added.

Sharing operational details, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) AGTF Promod Ban said that acting swiftly on a specific input about Jashan entered India by road after landing in Nepal, special operation teams of AGTF under the supervision of AIG Gurmeet Chauhan and led by DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar along with teams worked on inputs and successfully traced Jashan along with his associate Gursewak, leading to their arrest from Mohali.

"Police teams have recovered a .32 calibre pistol along with seven cartridges from their possession," Ban said.

AIG Gurmeet Chauhan said that preliminary investigations revealed that the accused Gursewak came in contact with Lawrance gang members through Jashan and was operating locally on their behalf.

"Their disclosures also revealed that Rohit Godara was planning to eliminate some prominent individuals in Punjab and New Delhi," he said, while adding that sensational crimes have been averted with their arrests.

The AIG said that further investigation is ongoing to trace the forward and backward linkages in this case.

A case FIR number 02 dated April 7, 2025, has been registered under sections 25 (6)(7) of the Arms Act at Police Station State Crime Punjab in SAS Nagar. (ANI)

