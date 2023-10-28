Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], October 28 (ANI): Border Security Forces (BSF), in a joint operation with the Punjab Police, foiled another attempt by smugglers to smuggle narcotics by recovering a drone that had contraband items taped to it, said a press release by BSF on Saturday.

According to the official release, a joint operation was launched by the Punjab Police and BSF on the basis of specific input that was received regarding the presence of a drone on the outskirts of Dholan village in Tarn Taran district.

"During the search operation, at about 7:10 pm, a drone in broken condition along with 1 battery and 1 broken bottle wrapped with yellow adhesive tape, attached with a ring for hanging it with a drone, was recovered from the farming field adjacent to Village Dholan, said the statement.

The recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 Classic, made in China), added the official statement.

Yet another attempt of smugglers to smuggle narcotics via drone was foiled by BSF and Punjab Police, it said. (ANI)

