Mohali (Punjab) [India], July 27 (ANI): Punjab Police have busted a cross-border arms smuggling racket and arrested five people involved in operating the racket, officials said on Thursday.

According to Punjab police, the arrested accused were running one of the biggest arms smuggling rackets in North India and were engaged in supplying weapons across Punjab and Haryana.

24 illegal weapons and 12 live cartridges from their possession, they said.

Taking to Twitter, DGP Punjab Police wrote, “In a mega breakthrough, CIA unit of @sasnagarpolice busts one of the biggest arms smuggling racket of North India. The arms smugglers used to supply weapons in #Punjab & #Haryana. Identified 4 major Gangsters of Bambiha & Lawrence Gang and arrested 5 associates.”

“The main Kingpin of this racket, Vikrant @ Vikki Thakur of #Meerut used to supply illegal firearms to major gangs. Recovered 24 illegal weapons & 12 live cartridges @PunjabPoliceInd is fully committed to destroy illegal arms network as per directions of CM @BhagwantMann,” he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Punjab Police recovered 20 kg of heroin allegedly being smuggled from Pakistan and arrested two drug peddlers from Fazilka.

The accused were identified as Subeg Singh, a resident of Lakhmir Ke Uttar in Fazilka and Sandip Singh alias Seepa of village Mansa in Fazilka. (ANI)

