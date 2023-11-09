Farrukhabad (Punjab) [India], November 9 (ANI): In a significant crackdown on illegal opioid manufacturing and supply, Fatehgarh Police has dismantled an interstate network operating from pharma factories in Delhi and Haryana, officials said on Thursday.

The operation, conducted on the basis of intelligence gathered, resulted in the seizure of approximately 6 lakh unlabeled injections.

A First Information Report (FIR) under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered and further backward linkages are being made to destroy the illegal pharma drug cartel, police said.

"In a major intelligence-based operation against Pharma Opioids, Fatehgarh Police has busted an interstate network of illegal opioid manufacturing and supply from pharma factories in Delhi and Haryana. Seizures of numerous illegal trading, financials, transport documents and approximately 6 lakh unlabeled injections," Punjab police said in a post on X.

Punjab Police is committed to make our state drug-free as per the vision of CM Bhagwant Mann.

On Sunday, Punjab Police nabbed two drug smugglers after a hot chase of 40km on the Indo-Pak border and recovered 2 kg of heroin from their possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

Those arrested have been identified as Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh of village Nurpur in Ferozepur and Rajpreet Singh alias Raj of village Maloke in Ferozepur. Apart from recovering 2 kg of heroin, police have also recovered the SUV in which they were travelling.

Sharing more details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tarn Taran Ashwani Kapur said that further investigations are on to find out more people involved in this module and more arrests are expected in the coming days.

A FIR on November 4 has been registered under sections 21c and 29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Chohla Sahib in Tarn Taran. (ANI)

