Amritsar (Punjab) [India] June 28 (ANI): Punjab police have busted two separate cross-border drug smuggling cartels being operated by Pakistan-based smugglers, arrested three drug traffickers, and recovered a total of 9.2 kg heroin from their possession.

Divulging details of the first operation, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said that following reliable inputs, police teams from Chheharta Sahib apprehended two drug smugglers from area of Shiva Enclave in Rajasansi area and recovered 8.2 kg heroin from their possession, a press release by the police said.

Those arrested have been identified as Bachitar Singh of village Jathaul in Amritsar and Sunny of Guru ki Wadali in Chheharta. Accused Bachitar Singh was proclaimed offender in a murder case at Gharinda police station in 2021.

Apart from recovering 8.2 kg heroin, police teams have also recovered Rs 95,000 money and one electronic weighing machine, besides impounding their Swift car. FIR has been registered under sections 21-C and 23/29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Police Station Chheharta in Amritsar, the press release added.

In another case, DGP Gaurav Yadav said that acting on intel inputs, police teams from Ranjit Avenue laid a Nakabandi at Ranjit Avenue Bypass and arrested Amandeep Singh of village Ranian, Lopoke in Amritsar and recovered recovered 1 kg heroin from his possession. Police teams have also impounded his Volkswagen Vento car, in which he was travelling, he added.

In this regard, a case FIR has been registered under section 21-C of the NDPS Act at Ranjit Avenue police station in Amritsar.

Sharing more details, Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar Ranjit Singh Dhillon said that as per preliminary investigations, the accused persons were directly in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers, who were supplying drugs across the state after smuggling from Pakistan via Drones.

He said that further investigations are being conducted to probe the backward and forward linkages in both cases to unearth the whole network of drug suppliers, dealers, and their buyers. "Efforts are being made to ascertain the total amount of narcotics procured by the arrested accused persons till date," Dhillon said. (ANI)

