Amaravati, June 28: In a shocking incident, a man was subjected to a brutal assault and forced to drink urine for allegedly sending obscene messages to women from Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. The victim, identified as Bhagwan Ram, a businessman hailing from Rajasthan, filed a complaint leading to the arrest of one individual, while two others remain at large.

According to the report published by India Today, the ordeal unfolded on June 14 when Bijila Ram, accompanied by two associates from Rajasthan, confronted Bhagwan Ram in Vizianagaram. Post an alcohol-fueled gathering, the trio accused Ram of sending inappropriate messages to their spouses, followed by a violent attack. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 15-Year-Old Boy Rapes Class 7 Student in Eluru, Four Men Record Sex Assault on Mobile Phone and Circulate Video on WhatsApp; Five Arrested.

Man Forced to Drink Urine

The assailants coerced Ram into drinking urine, capturing the vile act on video, and threatened his life should he report the incident. After abandoning the victim, the accused fled the scene. Despite the initial hesitation, Bhagwan Ram approached the police on June 22, prompted by the accused sharing the incriminating videos. The police have since apprehended Devasi Vajeeram and are actively pursuing the remaining suspects, Bijil Ram and Dilip, vowing their imminent capture. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Woman Jumps Into Lake With Two Daughters Due to Domestic Problems in Sri Sathya Sai District.

Last year, a Dalit man from Kunkudupalli of Chagallu Mandal in East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh has accused the police of subjecting him to brutal torture besides telling him to drink urine when he asked for water. The incident came to light when Prasad made the allegations against the Kadiyam police. Speaking to a news channel, the victim, Scheduled Caste (Mala), alleged that he fell unconscious after being subjected to physical torture, for which the police had admitted him to a local hospital.

