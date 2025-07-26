Chandigarh, Jul 26 (PTI) Punjab Police on Saturday said it has busted a cross-border narcotics smuggling module with links to Pakistan and arrested four of its operatives after recovering 4 kg of heroin from their possession.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said the arrested individuals have been identified as Ranjit Singh and Karan Masih from Attari, and Manpreet Singh and Ajaypal Singh from Jandiala Guru, both in Amritsar district.

Police also impounded an auto-rickshaw which the accused used to retrieve and deliver the drug consignments.

The DGP said that preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were acting under the directions of a Pakistan-based smuggler identified as Shah, who used drones to drop narcotic consignments from across the border.

The accused delivered the consignments to different parties of the state, he said.

Sharing operation details, Yadav said that teams of Counter Intelligence, Amritsar, received specific intel about retrieval of narcotics consignments from the border area near Attari village.

Acting on the tip-off, police intercepted the four accused persons near the Kathanian bus stop on Amritsar-Attari GT Road when they were going to deliver the consignment in an auto-rickshaw, the DGP said.

Further investigation is underway to uncover the network's backward and forward linkages, the officer said.

