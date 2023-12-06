Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 6 (ANI): Punjab police on Wednesday carried out a special operation 'OPS Seal-V', aiming to check all the vehicles entering or exiting the border state of Punjab to keep a tab on drug trafficking and liquor smuggling, besides, keeping vigil on the movement of gangsters and anti-social elements.

The operation was conducted in a synchronised manner from 8 am to 2 pm on the directions of the Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla said that ADGsP Bathinda, Patiala and Rupnagar Ranges, IGsP Faridkot Range and DIsG Border, Jalandhar and Ferozepur Ranges were asked to coordinate with their counterpart Range IGsP of the Bordering states to ensure effective Nakabandi as part of 'OPS Seal-V'.

All the SSPs of border districts were directed to organise joint Naka operations at strategic places of the border districts and mobilise a maximum number of manpower to lay strong 'nakas' at sealing points under the supervision of gazetted officers/SHOs, he added.

He further said that well-coordinated strong nakas involving over 1200 Police Personnel were set up under the supervision of Inspectors/DSPs at all the 131 entry/exit points of 10 districts, which share boundaries with four border states and UT Chandigarh. The 10 inter-state border districts include Pathankot, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Fazilka, Ropar, SAS Nagar, Patiala, Sangrur, Mansa, Hoshiarpur and Bathinda.

"During the operation, a thorough search of suspected vehicles/persons was conducted while ensuring minimum inconvenience was caused to the general public. Besides checking the vehicles, Police teams have also verified their registration numbers using the VAHAN mobile app," he said.

"We had strictly instructed all the police personnel to deal with every commuter in a friendly and polite manner while checking their vehicles during this operation," he added.

The Special DGP said that as many as 3760 vehicles entering or exiting the state were checked, of which 271 were challaned and 46 were impounded.

The Police have also registered 23 first information reports (FIRs) after arresting 26 persons. The police teams have also rounded up 211 suspicious persons for questioning.

Meanwhile, such operations help in showing the police presence in the field, besides, infusing fear among anti-social elements and instilling a sense of security among common people. (ANI)

