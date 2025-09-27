Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 27 (ANI): In a breakthrough against terrorism and organised crime, the Punjab Police has successfully extradited Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Parminder Singh alias Pindi from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), with the close coordination and support of central agencies.

According to Punjab Police, Pindi is a close aide of foreign-based terrorists Harwinder Singh alias Rinda and Happy Passia and has been involved in multiple heinous crimes, including petrol bomb attacks, violent assaults and extortion in the Batala-Gurdaspur region.

Acting on a Red Corner Notice (RCN) requested by Batala Police, a dedicated four-member Punjab Police team led by a senior officer travelled to the UAE on September 24, coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs and UAE authorities, completed the legal formalities, and brought the accused back to India to face justice.

"This successful extradition underscores Punjab Police's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and organised crime as well as its advanced investigative capabilities and global reach. We are thankful to the central agencies, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Government of the United Arab Emirates for their invaluable cooperation in this joint effort to uphold justice and strengthen national security," Punjab Police stated in a post on X.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation against narco-terror networks, Amritsar Commissionerate Police on Thursday arrested six operatives involved in cross-border heroin and weapons supply. Police recovered 4.03 kg of heroin and two pistols, thereby dismantling a major narcotics and arms network, according to the Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab.

The DGP said preliminary investigations revealed that the arrested persons were in contact with a Pakistan-based handler through social media and were receiving consignments of heroin and weapons in the Khemkaran and Ferozepur sectors, which were being pushed by Pakistani smugglers using drones for further supply in Amritsar. (ANI)

