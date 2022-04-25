Chandigarh, Apr 25 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Monday launched a multifunctional web portal for the people of the state to report cyber frauds and crimes with ease, officials said.

It also gives users the option to report a complaint anonymously, Director General of Police V K Bhawra said after launching the portal of the cyber crime division.

"Besides lodging of all kinds of cyber crime or cyber financial fraud, a user can also track the status of their complaint using the portal," he said.

It also has an informational video in Punjabi which informs a user about the salient features of the portal -- cybercrime.punjabpolice.gov.in -- and guides them on how to lodge a complaint, an official release said.

The video pops-up whenever the user enters the site, it said.

Bhawra said the portal also gives an option to directly call '1930' to report financial frauds committed using cyber means.

FIRs registered in state cyber crime police stations can also be downloaded using the portal, he said.

Deputy Inspector General (Cyber Crime) Nilambari Jagdale said users can also access 'Cyber Dost', a Twitter service handled by the Ministry of Home Affairs which provides information, updates and alerts regarding cyber crimes.

The portal also has a feature called cyber safe through which users can verify account numbers before making any kind of transactions to prevent financial frauds, the DIG said.

Jagdale said that the portal is also linked with the cyber crime prevention against women and children (CCPWC) scheme of the central government.

"Using this feature on the portal, anyone can report offences against women and children," she added.

