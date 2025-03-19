Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 19 (ANI): Punjab Police on Wednesday removed farmers from the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border who were sitting on a protest over various demands.

Police also removed temporary structures erected by farmers at the protest site.

Several farmer leaders including farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal who is on an indefinite fast and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarvan Singh Pandher were detained by the Police.

Reacting to this, Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that the action was taken as they want to open Shambhu and Khanauri borders.

Speaking to ANI, Cheema asserted that the farmers should stage a protest in Delhi or somewhere else as their demands are against the Central government.

"The AAP government and the people of Punjab stood with the farmers when they protested against the three black laws. The demands of the farmers are against the central government. It has been more than a year and the Shambhu and Khanauri borders are closed. The traders, youth of Punjab are very upset. When the traders will do business, the youth will get employment and they will stay away from drugs," he said.

"Today's action has been taken because we want the youth of Punjab to get employment. We want to open Shambhu and Khanauri borders. The demands of the farmers are against the central government and they should stage a protest in Delhi or somewhere else but should not block the roads of Punjab," Harpal Cheema said.

Reacting to this, Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said that the Centre and AAP government in Punjab want to isolate the farmers.

"The farmers are being constantly deceived. Farmers were told to end their hunger strike and then we will hold talks with them. The central government always tries to isolate farmers, especially of Punjab. After the meeting between farmers and the central delegation concluded, Punjab Police detained the farmer leaders. The central government and AAP government want to isolate the farmers of Punjab. This is very wrong," Warring told ANI.

Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa slammed the Punjab CM.

"Bhagwant Mann sir! There is enmity between excess and God" and God is watching the excesses you are committing on the farmers, you have been blinded by the arrogance of power. Come to your senses, use this attitude not with the farmers but with the central government which is forcing them to endure all this on the roads," Randhawa posted on X.

Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal claimed that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has lost his mental balance.

"Jagjit Singh Dallewal who was on an indefinite hunger strike has also been detained by the police. During the elections, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann promised that he would fulfil all the demands of the farmers, but after the formation of the government, he is just lying to the farmers. No one is safe in Punjab," Harsimrat said.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu also lashed out at Punjab CM and condemned the action by the police.

"I condemn this action of the Punjab government. They voted for you (AAP government) and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann should be ashamed. They (AAP government) did not want a solution to be found through talks between the central government and the farmers. You detained farmers just to win the Ludhiana West by-election. People of Punjab will not allow Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to enter any village," Bittu said in a self-made video.

Earlier today, as part of the central government's outreach to farmers, three Union Ministers and Punjab Cabinet Ministers met with the farmers in Chandigarh amid their protest over several demands.

The next meeting between the government and the farmers has been scheduled for May 4.

After meeting with farmers' leaders, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized that the discussion was very positive.

"The meeting took place in a very positive atmosphere and the discussions were very positive. The next date for the meeting is May 4," Chouhan said. (ANI)

