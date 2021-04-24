Amritsar, Apr 23 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Friday seized one kg of heroin that was concealed near a border outpost (BoP) along the India-Pakistan border here, officials said.

The drug consignment was supposed to be collected by smugglers on the Indian side of the border, they said.

Acting on specific information, a search operation was launched in Ramdas village along the India-Pakistan border in Ajnala sector, the police officials said.

During the operation, one kg of heroin was found concealed near the BoP along the India-Pakistan border. It was supposed to be collected by smugglers on the Indian side of the border, they said.

An investigation has been launched to identify the smugglers who were supposed to pick up the consignment. No arrests have been made so far in connection with the matter, the police said.

