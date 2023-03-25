Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 24 (ANI): Punjab Police on Friday said that they have decided to release those persons who have a minimal role in the Amritpal Singh case.

"Punjab Police have decided to release those persons who have a minimum role or were just following Amritpal Singh on religious sentiments," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order Arpit Shukla said.

Earlier in the day, the State police released as many as 44 persons, who were taken into preventive arrest during the ongoing operation against those trying to disturb law and order in the state, from police custody.

The development came a day after the announcement by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Headquarters Sukhchain Singh Gill that the Punjab Police might release 177 arrested persons from preventive custody.

"Notably, a total of 207 persons have been arrested for disturbing peace and harmony in the state, of which, 30 have been found in substantive criminal activities, while, the remaining were under preventive arrest. He had also assured that people involved in baptism and de-addiction will also not be bothered at all," IGP Gill had said on Thursday.

He said that Police teams are doing a thorough screening of remaining persons, who are under preventive arrest, and soon, they will also be released from police custody if they were not found involved in any substantive criminal activities.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police sources on Friday said that the head of the pro-Khalistani outfit Waris Punjab De is suspected to have left for Delhi.

The Punjab Police expressed doubts about Amritpal entering the Delhi border using any vehicle other than a bus. Following the input, Delhi Police went on alert mode and are trying to track Amritpal's movements. (ANI)

