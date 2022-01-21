Chandigarh, Jan 21 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday announced candidates from the remaining four Punjab Assembly constituencies.

With this, the party has declared candidates on all 117 Assembly seats in the state.

According to the list, Amit Singh Manto will contest from Sujanpur, Manjinder Singh Lalpura from Khadoor Sahib, KNS Kang from Dakha and Brindar Kumar Goyal from Lehragaga.

Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats is scheduled for February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.

