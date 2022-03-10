Chandigarh [India], March 10 (ANI): Actor Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood contesting on the Moga seat in Punjab on a Congress ticket has been defeated by Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora by over 20,000 votes.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), AAP's candidate bagged the seat with a margin of 20,915 votes.

Dr Arora won 59,149 votes, followed by Malvika Sood with 38,234 votes.

Last month, Malvika has said that she is hopeful of winning the Assembly elections.

On January 10 this year, Malvika Sood joined Congress in Punjab's Moga.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the assembly polls in Punjab getting a three-fourths majority in a strong electoral performance that pushed most of its rivals in the state to the margins.

According to Election Commission data at 7.26 pm, AAP has won 91 seats and is leading on one more seat in the 117-member assembly. Congress bagged won 18 seats and is leading on three more. The SAD-BSP combine has been able to win only four seats and BJP two in the contest in the state which was being seen as multi-cornered. (ANI)

