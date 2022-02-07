Chandigarh, February 7: Dev D star Mahie Gill and Punjabi actor Kamal Dhaliwal joined Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday in presence of party's Punjab election in charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and party's National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam in Chandigarh.

"I want to do something for girls. I want to raise issues related to girls. Now, I have got a medium to do so," said Dev D actor Gill. While Punjabi actor Kamal Dhaliwal also known as 'Hobby Dhaliwal' said, "My pain is that Punjab is missing various opportunities... I want to implement BJP policies in the state." Rahul Gandhi's Virtual Rally from Ludhiana Watched by Over 11 Lakh People, Says Congress.

Mahie Gill has been seen on the silver screen in movies like Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Dev D, Durgamati, Pann Singh Tomar, Dabangg, Gulaal, among others. Dhaliwal has been part of Thana Sadar, Jinde Meriye Dilaawar, Angrej, Punjabian Da King Balraj Singh, Saab Bahadar, among others. Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)