Nawanshahr (Punjab), Feb 1 (PTI) Sitting Congress MLA from Nawanshahr in Punjab, Angad Saini, who filed nomination papers as an independent candidate after being denied ticket by the party, has been issued notice for alleged poll code violation by the Returning Officer here.

Nawanshahr Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM)-cum-Returning Officer Baljinder Singh Dhillon has issued the notice to Saini.

Taking note of reports about the large number of supporters who accompanied Angad during the filing of nomination papers on Monday, the Returning Officer said it was a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct and guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

He also said on Tuesday that vehicles accompanying Saini were also found more than the permitted limit and added he has sought complete details of his convoy.

Dhillon said expenditure incurred on these vehicles would be added to his poll expenditure.

He asked the candidate to submit the reply within the stipulated time frame otherwise action proceedings would be initiated.

