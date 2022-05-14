Chandigarh, May 13 (PTI) A superintending engineer of the Public Works Department was suspended for allegedly taking bribe from a contractor, an official statement issued here said on Friday.

"Following the orders of Punjab Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh, the PWD suspended its superintending engineer, construction circle, Hoshiarpur, Virinder Kumar, with immediate effect," it said.

The PWD minister said a video of the officer surfaced in which he was seen allegedly taking money from a contractor.

The statement quoting the minister said after investigation, an FIR was registered following which it was decided to suspend the official.

The minister said the Punjab government is taking stern steps to eradicate corruption from the state.

He said corruption will not be tolerated at all.

The minister said during the suspension period, the headquarters of the officer would be at the office of the Chief Engineer (Headquarters) Patiala.

