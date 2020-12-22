Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 22 (ANI): As many as 338 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Monday, taking the tally for active cases to 5,408.

According to the Government of Punjab, 535 recoveries and 11 fatalities were also recorded on the same day.

A total of 1,63,378 coronavirus cases have been reported in the state so far.

While 1,52,758 people have recovered from the deadly virus, 5,212 persons have succumbed to the pathogen here, as per the state government.

Meanwhile, with 24,337 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 count has reached 1,00,55,560 cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Monday. (ANI)

