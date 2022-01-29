Chandigarh, Jan 28 (PTI) Twenty-five people lost their lives to COVID-19 in Punjab in last one day, a daily health bulletin said on Friday.

The state reported 3,096 fresh coronavirus cases, which took the overall infection tally to 7,35,139.

The deaths were reported from several districts including Amritsar, Ferozepur, Gurdsapur and Pathankot.

With Friday's numbers, the pandemic death toll reached 17,159.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 33,036, said the bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported the highest number of cases at 693, followed by Ludhiana and Jalandhar, which reported 467 and 234 cases, respectively. A total of 1,156 patients are on oxygen support while 95 critical patients are on ventilator support, said the bulletin.

On Friday, 6,880 people recovered from the infection, which took the number of total recoveries to 6,84,944, it said.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 399 COVID-19 cases and four deaths.

The overall count of cases and total recoveries rose to 88,382 and 82,623, respectively.

With the four deaths reported on Friday, the overall death toll here reached 1,112.

The number of active cases in the city was reported to be 4,647.

