(Punjab) [India], July 18 (ANI): Punjab has reported as many as 350 new COVID-19 cases and seven fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 9,792, said the state Health Department on Saturday.

Of these 9,792 cases, 6,454 COVID-19 patients have recovered and 246 have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

