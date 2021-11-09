Chandigarh, Nov 9 (PTI) Punjab on Tuesday recorded 36 fresh coronavirus cases and one Covid-related fatality, taking the number of infections and death toll to 6,02,616 and 16,566, according to a medical bulletin.

The latest death was reported from Ludhiana.

Among new COVID-19 cases, Mohali reported 11, followed by six each in Amritsar and Jalandhar.

The number of active cases in the state was 229.

Thirty-three people recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 5,85,821, as per the bulletin.

Chandigarh reported five COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 65,371.

No death was reported in the union territory and the toll stood at 820.

There were 26 active cases in the city while the number of recoveries was 64,525.

