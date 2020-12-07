Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 7 (ANI): A total of 620 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Punjab taking the total count of cases to 1,56,839.

According to the state government, 886 patients were discharged today and the total discharged cases has gone up to 1,44,301.

There are 7,604 active cases in the state. The death toll has gone up to 4,934 with 19 more persons succumbing to the virus. (ANI)

