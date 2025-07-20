Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], July 20 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday announced Azad Group's chief, Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa, as their candidate for the upcoming by-election in Tarn Taran constituency.

Sharing a social media post, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announced that the Azad Group has joined hands with SAD.

Also Read | 'The Great Indian Kapil Show': Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's Appearance on Season 3 Halted After AAP Leader's Mother Falls Ill.

Sukhbir Singh Badal wrote on X, "Pleased to announce Principal Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa, head of the Azad Group, as the Shiromani Akali Dal candidate for the Tarn Taran bypoll. I extend warm welcome to the entire Azad Group, which has chosen to join the @Akali_Dal_ along with 43 sitting Sarpanches, 8 Municipal Councillors & dozens of former Sarpanches and Chairmen."

Badal lauded the SAD and the Azad Group for their rally ahead of the by-poll.

Also Read | Fact Check: Received an Email Asking You to Download Your e-PAN Card? Here's Why You Should Not Click the Link or Share Any Information.

"I also take this opportunity to extend congratulations to the Azad group as well as the Akali cadre for the massive public rally at Jhabal village, which has set the tone for Shiromani Akali Dal's victory in the forthcoming Tarn Taran by-poll," he wrote.

Badal announced SAD leader S Gulzar Singh Ranike as the campaign in-charge for the by-poll.

"Senior party leader S. Gulzar Singh Ranike will serve as the Campaign Incharge for the by-poll," the X post read.

Launching an attack against his political rivals, Badal urged the public to unite against the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress.

"I appeal to everyone to unite as one with the SAD to teach a befitting lesson to the @AamAadmiParty, which is bent on looting Punjab as well as the @INCPunjab party, which has desecrated our holy places," the SAD chief wrote.

The Tarn Taran seat went vacant after AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal passed away on June 27.

Kashmir Singh Sohal had won 52,935 votes in the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022, defeating SAD's Harmeet Singh Sandhu by a margin of 13,588 votes. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)