India News | Punjab: SAD Chief Badal Appoints 33 District Presidents

Chandigarh, Jul 7 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday appointed 33 district presidents, both urban and rural, after holding consultations with district delegates and party observers.

Senior party leader Daljit Singh Cheema said district delegates held meetings, presided over by designated party observers, to recommend the names.

Following this, he said, the observers submitted the recommendations to the party head office on Monday evening and the appointments were made.

Among those who have been appointed district presidents included Surjit Singh for Amritsar (Urban), Rajwinder Singh for Amritsar (Rural), Yadvinder Singh Bittu Diwana for Barnala (Urban), Satnam Singh Rahi for Barnala (Rural), Jagir Singh Kalyan for Bathinda (Rural), Sushil Kumar Goldy for Bathinda (Urban) and Sharnjit Singh Chanarthal for Fatehgarh Sahib (Rural).

