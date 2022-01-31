Chandigarh, Jan 31 (PTI) Punjab on Monday reported 2,415 fresh coronavirus cases that took its infection tally to 7,43,532, while 30 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 17,253, according to a medical bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, Jalandhar reported 292, followed by 267 each in Ludhiana and Mohali, the bulletin stated.

The latest deaths were reported from Amritsar, Fazilka, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur and Ludhiana, among other districts.

The number of active coronavirus cases in Punjab stands at 23,626. A total of 1,058 patients are on oxygen support, while 102 critical patients are on ventilator support, the bulletin said.

As many as 5,478 more people recuperated from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,02,653, it said.

Chandigarh's coronavirus caseload increased to 89,488 with 344 fresh infections and the death toll climbed to 1,122 as four more people succumbed to the virus, the bulletin said.

There are 3,228 active cases in the union territory. So far, 85,138 people have recovered from the infection, it said.

