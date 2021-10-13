Chandigarh, Oct 13 (PTI) Punjab reported 28 more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 6,01,938, according to a medical bulletin.

No Covid-related death was reported in the state in a 24-hour period, it showed.

The toll, which includes a death added after reconciliation of data, stands at 16,532.

Among the new cases, five were reported from Pathankot and four each from Bathinda, Mohali and Jalandhar, the data showed.

The number of active cases of the disease in the state now stands at 223.

Sixteen more people have recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,85,183, as per the bulletin.

Chandigarh, meanwhile, reported no new infection on Wednesday. The count of cases in the union territory stands at 65,285, and the death toll 820.

The number of active cases in the city is 37, while the number of recoveries is 64,428.

