Chandigarh, Dec 25 (PTI) Fifty-nine fresh cases of coronavirus surfaced in Punjab on Saturday, taking the infection tally to 6,04,187, according to a medical bulletin.

As no Covid-related fatality was reported in the state in the past 24-hours, the death toll remained unchanged at 16,637. The count includes a death case which was not reported earlier.

Pathankot reported 21 fresh COVID-19 cases, followed by 17 in Mohali and seven in Ludhiana.

The number of active cases was 347.

Forty-two more people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,87,203, according to the bulletin.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 10 COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 65,764.

The death toll stood at 1,078 with no Covid-related death being reported in the city in the past 24-hours.

The number of active cases in the city was 105 while the number of recoveries reached 64,581.

