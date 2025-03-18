Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], March 18 (ANI): A prime suspect in the grenade attack on YouTuber Rozer Sandhu's house was shot and injured in the leg by a Punjab Police team when he attempted to flee during a recovery operation in the Maqsudan Police Station area in Jalandhar, Punjab Police said on Tuesday.

The Jalandhar Rural police had apprehended Hardik Kamboj, the prime suspect in the grenade attack on Sandhu's house on Monday from Haryana's Yamunanagar.

The Punjab DGP shared a post from its official 'X' handle and informed about the development.

"Acting on credible intelligence, Jalandhar Rural Police apprehends Hardik Kamboj, the prime accused in the attack on a YouTuber. The accused, arrested yesterday from #Yamunanagar, Haryana attempted to flee during a recovery operation in the Maqsudan PS area. In self-defense, the police party took necessary action, resulting in a leg injury to the accused. He was immediately provided medical assistance and shifted to Civil Hospital, Jalandhar. Recovery: One .32 bore pistol and six live rounds. Punjab Police is fully committed to maintain peace and harmony in the state", the post read.

Jalandhar police SSP Gurmeet Singh said that the police got an intimation of a suspected involvement of Hardik Kamboj in the grenade attack at the house of Rozer Sandhu, after which he was arrested on Monday evening. The police arrested another YouTuber, Shahzad Bhatti, who claimed responsibility for the attack.

"Grenade lobbying happened at the house of Rozer Sandhu... We have explored different angles on the same. We got an intimation about the suspected involvement of Hardik Kamboj and he was arrested yesterday evening... Shahzad Bhatti, another Youtuber, claimed the responsibility for this, and the police arrested him... Firing started between him and the police and he got shot in the right leg and is currently being treated...", Gurmeet Singh told reporters on Tuesday. (ANI)

