Mumbai, March 18: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday stated in the Assembly that the government will not spare those who indulged in rioting and attacked the police in Nagpur. In his detailed statement on Monday’s violence in Nagpur, the Chief Minister said that if anyone indulges in violence or attacks the police, he will not be spared, regardless of caste or religion. He also dropped sufficient hints at a well-planned pattern which was evident in the riots that took place in Nagpur on Monday. He said the state government will take stern action.

The CM made a fresh appeal to the people of the state to maintain peace and harmony. He appreciated the steps taken by the Nagpur police in maintaining peace, law and order. He added that some specific houses and establishments have been targeted in the protest. Nagpur Violence: Curfew Imposed in Several Areas Under Section 163 Following Clashes Over Demand To Remove Aurangzeb's Grave (Watch Videos).

“Under no circumstances will anyone be allowed to take over law and order. One thing is for sure, those who have attacked the police will not be spared no matter what happens. Attacks on the police will not be tolerated. The police were establishing peace. Attack on the police at such a time is wrong. Maintaining law and order in Maharashtra is the responsibility of all of us. I would like to request all the people that at a time when religious festivals of all communities are celebrated, everyone should exercise restraint in such a situation. Everyone should try to maintain law and order,” he appealed.

The Chief Minister described the sequence of the incident. “Yesterday at 11.30 a.m., Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal held an agitation to press for the removal of Aurangzeb's grave. They raised slogans like "Remove Aurangzeb's grave". During this protest, they burnt a symbolic grave with bundles of grass at the place. After this, the Ganesh Peth police registered a case against the protesters under sections 299, 37, 1 and 3 of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita and section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 2011. The case was registered at 3.09 p.m.”

He further said, "Later in the evening, a rumour was spread that the symbolic grave that was made during the morning protest had religious texts on its cloth. After the namaz at Attar Road, a crowd of 200 to 250 people came to the place and started shouting slogans. When people started saying that they would set vehicles on fire, the police used force there. Earlier, they were invited to Ganesh Peth police station as they had demanded to file a complaint against the Bajrang Dal workers. Their complaint has been accepted." Nagpur Violence: Congress Slams CM Devendra Fadnavis Over Unrest in Maharashtra City, Says ‘It Has Never Witnessed Such Upheaval’.

The CM said it had also come to light that some people deliberately carried out attacks because "almost a trolley full of stones had been found. Weapons have also been seized in large quantities". CM Fadnavis told the Assembly that 12 two-wheelers were damaged in the violence. The seriousness of the violence can be gauged from the fact that four-wheelers, including a crane and two JCBs, were burnt. Apart from this, some people were also attacked with swords.

He also said that 33 policemen were injured during the violence, including three DCP rank officers. Apart from this, five civilians were attacked. One police officer was also attacked with an axe, which further highlighted the gravity of the situation. Stone pelting took place in the Hansapuri area, where many people were attacked. There has also been a riot in the Bhaldarpura area. The Chief Minister said the police have registered five FIRs in connection with this entire incident. In view of the security arrangements, a ban on gathering has been imposed in 11 police station areas.

Five contingents of SRPF have been deployed to maintain law and order. The Chief Minister said that after the release of the movie 'Chhavaa', the real history of Sambhaji Maharaj came to light, after which the anger of the people regarding Aurangzeb came out.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2025 02:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).