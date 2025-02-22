Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 22 (ANI): Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, and Prahlad Joshi arrived in Chandigarh on Saturday to attend the farmers meeting.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Khudian and Minister of Food, and Consumer Affairs Lal Chand Kataruchakk from the Punjab government will also participate in the meeting.

Also Read | USAID India Controversy: Congress Accuses US President Donald Trump and BJP of Misleading Public on USAID Funding, Demands White Paper.

Farmer Leader Jagjit Dallewal, who has been on a fast-unto-death since November 26 also arrived in Chandigarh through an ambulance for the meeting scheduled for the evening.

While speaking to ANI, Harpal Singh Cheema expressed faith that the meeting would bring a solution to the demand of the farmers.

Also Read | Bengaluru Power Cut on February 23: Citizens Brace for 6-Hour Supply Outage on Sunday As BESCOM Announces Scheduled Maintainance Work, Check List of Affected Areas.

"Today, there is a meeting of farmers with the ministers of the central government. From our side, three ministers will also be present in the meeting: Gurmeet Singh Khudian and Lal Chand Kataruchakk and I (Harpal Cheema) will put all the demands of the farmers of Punjab in front of the central ministers. This is the second meeting, and I hope and believe that we will come to some solution today. I hope the BJP will listen to the demands of the people and the farmers today," Cheema told ANI.

Jagjit Dallewal, the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), has been fasting until death at the Khanouri border to press the Centre to accept the farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The top court was asking the Punjab government to ensure Dallewal gets proper medical aid during fast unto death.

The farmers have been protesting to press on their various demands, including a law guaranteeing the minimum support price (MSP).

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured full MSP (Minimum Support Price) support to the farmers who grow lentils, urad and tur.

Speaking at the inauguration of Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela at Pusa Campus in New Delhi, the Union Minister asserted that MSP is constantly raised in order to guarantee that farmers receive a fair price for their produce.

He said, "MSP is being continuously increased to ensure that farmers get a fair price for their produce."

"Farmer brothers, don't worry, the government will not only buy the entire wheat and paddy at MSP, but also the entire lentil, urad and tur will be bought at MSP," the Union Minister added.

The minister also highlighted that the limit of Kisan Credit has been increased to Rs 5 lakh, from Rs 3 lakh earlier, showing the government's intent to facilitate farmers.

The Union Minister said that the government has made several efforts to ensure that farmers get a fair price for their produce.

Chouhan, during the inauguration of the Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela, emphasised integrated farming and said that farmers can earn more profit by conducting multiple farming activities on the same land. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)