Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 28 (ANI): The transport department of Punjab on Tuesday checked as many as 186 buses across the state to ascertain adherence of COVID-19 health protocols by over 3500 passengers travelling through these buses.

As per the Information and Public Relations Department of the state, the drive covered both public and private buses. At least 96 passengers who were found not wearing masks were fined, an official said.

Lauding the public for observing the COVID-19 norms, Transport Minister Razia Sultana observed that the people of Punjab play an important role to control the pandemic at the earliest.

Urging the people to keep following strict adherence to COVID norms, she added, "We have so far been very successful in keeping the numbers low and with overall cooperation of our people we would defeat the virus altogether."

Pointing out that buses were being properly sanitised, a government spokesperson added, "Due diligence is observed in ensuring al the buses are properly sanitised before being pressed into service."

Availability of masks, sanitisers, and gloves have also been mandated to be made available at all the bus stands, the spokesperson said further.

Punjab currently has 4,387 active cases out of total confirmed of 13,769. Of them, 9,064 have recovered. As many as 318 have succumbed to the pandemic, the Union Health Ministry said. (ANI)

