Chandigarh, Sep 14 (PTI) Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Wednesday met Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema for early and permanent solution of issues related to the payment of arrears of free bus travel facility to women.

During a meeting with Cheema, the transport minister informed that due to the non-release of funds for the scheme in time, the department is facing difficulties in paying salaries and other liabilities, according to an official release.

Cheema assured that the funds for this scheme will be released soon.

The Punjab government provides a free travel facility to women in the state-owned buses.

