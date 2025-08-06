Mohail (Punjab) [India], August 6 (ANI): Two people lost their lives and three others sustained injuries in an explosion at a firecracker and oxygen cylinder manufacturing unit in Punjab's SAS Nagar district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Speaking to ANI, Mohali Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Damandeep Kaur stated that the explosion, which occurred around 9 AM, was initially caused by the blast of a single oxygen cylinder.

"This morning, we received information about an oxygen cylinder explosion, and on reaching the spot, we found that two people were casualties and some were injured. The injured have been sent to the hospital and the bodies are being taken for post-mortem," she said.

SDM Kaur added, "The explosion was very powerful, where one oxygen cylinder exploded, causing a chain reaction and nearby cylinders also exploded... Two people died and three were injured. Further investigation is underway..."

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Harsimran Singh Bal, who also visited the scene, identified the deceased as Asif and Devender.

"A blast occurred at this plant leading to two casualties - Asif and Devender... This occurred at 9 AM and we reached well in time," Bal told ANI.

SP Sirivennela said, "In the industrial area of Phase 11, a massive blast took place at around 9 AM in an oxygen cylinder plant, killing two employees and injuring 3... A preliminary investigation is ongoing, and we are still determining the cause. There might be some leakage still..."

Further investigation is underway.

In a similar incident earlier this year, one person was killed in an explosion near Naushera village in Amritsar district on May 27. The blast occurred within the jurisdiction of the Kambo police station during the early hours of the day, officials said at the time.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had then assured that authorities were thoroughly probing the matter. "Investigation is underway," he had told reporters following the incident. (ANI)

