Ferozepur, Jan 25 (PTI) Two people were arrested by sleuths of the Crime Investigation Agency with fake Indian currency and a pistol on Tuesday, police said.

A Chinese-made pistol (.30 bore) along with 25 live rounds besides fake Indian currency with a face value of Rs 80,000, five mobiles, one internet dongle, a car and three bikes were recovered from them.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Narinder Bhargav said following some inputs, the CIA sleuths laid a trap and nabbed the accused, identified as Vikram and Arun Bhatti, both residents of Bare ke village.

They were travelling on a car and a bike, with both vehicles having fake registration numbers.

The SSP said two other people, identified as Balwinder Singh, alias Vicky, a resident of Saddu Shah Wala village, and Tek Chand fled.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on, police said.

