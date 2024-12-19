Chandigarh, Dec 19 (PTI) Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian on Thursday assured farmers that the state government will not allow their interests to be affected by the 'National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing', saying this policy could have "serious implications" for the state.

Khuddian held discussions with various farmers' bodies on the draft policy on 'National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing' here.

"The state government is concerned as this policy could have serious implications for the state and its farmers, so we want to analyse and consult on each and every aspect of the draft policy shared by the Government of India," said Khuddian.

Agriculture experts and other stakeholders will also be consulted soon to analyse it thoroughly so that not a single point is left unconsidered, said the minister.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said farmers have outrightly rejected the draft policy. "We have said that this is the central government's conspiracy to implement the now-repealed laws through a new way," said Rajewal.

If this policy is implemented, then farmers will hold an agitation on a big scale, he added.

"All the farmer bodies opposed this policy. We have told the minister to call an assembly session to reject this draft policy," said Rajewal.

Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) Joginder Singh Ugrahan said this draft policy should be rejected.

Khuddian, along with Additional Chief Secretary Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Anurag Verma, Chairman of Punjab State Farmers' and Farm Workers' Commission Dr Sukhpal Singh appealed to the farmers to send their suggestions and comments in this regard to the Agriculture Department.

Among farmer leaders who were present in the meeting included Darshan Pal, Ruldu Singh Mansa, Satnam Singh Ajnala.

Farmer leaders expressed deep concerns over "potential privatisation, monopolistic practices in the disguise of the policy".

It could be an attempt to reintroduce the contentious provisions of the three farm laws, which were repealed by the Union Government following the farmers' protests, they added.

They also urged the state government for further examination before sending a response to the Centre so that Punjab and its farmers' interests could be fully secured.

