Hoshiarpur, May 26 (PTI) Workers of Gau Sewa Mission on Thursday evening staged a 'dharna' and blocked traffic on Garhshankar-Una link road in Mehindwani village, demanding that dry fodder should not be used as fuel by a cosmetic company at Una in Himachal Pradesh. Swami Krishna Nand, president of the mission, said the cosmetic company in Una is using dry fodder as fuel, resulting in its shortage in Hoshiarpur.

The dry fodder is used to feed milch animals, he said.

Due to shortage of dry fodder in the area, its rates are increasing rapidly, he said.

He demanded from the management of the cosmetic company to stop using dry fodder as fuel so that milch animals in the area could get dry fodder at cheap rates.

