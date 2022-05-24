Chandigarh, May 24 (PTI) The Punjab government on Tuesday made it mandatory for candidates applying for its Group C and D posts to clear a Punjabi language test with at least 50 per cent marks.

The move is aimed at promotion of the language, according to an official statement.

Also Read | Meta Launches Updated 3D Avatars on Facebook, Messenger & Instagram.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at a meeting with officials here.

Mann said it will now be mandatory for all candidates applying for Group C and D posts to clear the Punjabi language eligibility test with a minimum of 50 per cent marks prior to competing for the recruitment exam.

Also Read | Realme C30 India Launch Expected Next Month, Specifications Leaked Online.

On May 5, the state government kick-started a drive to fill 26,454 vacancies, including a large number of posts from the Group C and D categories.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)