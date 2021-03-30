Amritsar (Punjab), Mar 30 (PTI) Punjabi singer Diljaan (31) died in a car accident on the Amritsar-Delhi national highway on Tuesday, police said here.

The singer, who was going to Kartarpur, lost control of his car while negotiating a curve near Jandiala Guru town and collided with a divider, they said.

The vehicle overturned as a result of the collision, the police said, adding that the accident spot is over 70 kilometres from Amritsar.

Diljaan was immediately rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the police said.

The singer is survived by his wife and children, who are in Canada at present, they added.

