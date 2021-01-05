Patiala (Punjab), Jan 5 (PTI) Punjabi singer Shree Brar was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly glorifying violence in his latest song, police said.

The singer has come out with a song with provocative lyrics, promoting violence and anti-social acts to the extent of even providing shelter to criminals and gangsters and encouraging them for jail breaks, Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Vikram Jeet Duggal said.

The lyrics of the song encourage the youth to commit crimes and indulge in anti-social acts, he said in a statement here.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Police (Incitement to Disaffection) Act 1922 was registered at Civil Lines police station here, Duggal said.

He said Brar was arrested from Mohali.

