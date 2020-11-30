Chandigarh, Nov 30 (PTI) Several Punjabi singers, including Sidhu Moosewala and Babbu Maan, have lent their support to farmers who are protesting against the Centre's new farm laws at Delhi's border points for the last five days.

Besides Moosewala and Maan, singers Kanwar Grewal and Harf Cheema have also joined the stir.

Moosewala, who reached the Tikri border on Monday, said that the government must address the concerns of the protesting farmers.

He also said that a large number of farmers from Punjab have assembled at the Singhu and Tikri borders of the national capital and claimed that the people of Haryana too have extended immense support to the farmers' movement.

"We thank them," Moosewala said.

Grewal, who has been supporting the farmers' movement, urged people to give maximum support to them through social media.

He along with another singer has even come out with a song urging farmers to go to Delhi in large numbers.

Ever since farmers from Punjab started opposing the farm laws, several Punjabi artistes and singers have come out in support of them.

They had even participated in protests organised by farmers at various places in Punjab in the last two months.

Over the past few days, a large number of farmers from Punjab and Haryana have gathered at the Delhi borders against the three new farm laws as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march.

Farmers who have reached Delhi borders in tractor-trolleys and other vehicles are spending nights on the national highways.

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh and various factions of the Bharatiya Kisan Union had given a call for the Delhi Chalo protest to press the central government to scrap the laws.

Farmers have expressed apprehension that the laws would pave a way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

