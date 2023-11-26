Guwahati, Nov 26 (PTI) Encouraged by increase in sales of its existing products, the West Assam Milk Producers' Co-operative Union Ltd (WAMUL), which operates brand Purabi Dairy, is set to introduce new dairy products in the market, an official said.

It has also undertaken a three-day drive in the state ahead of National Milk Day on November 26 to further popularise milk and dairy products among the people, he said.

WAMUL general manager SK Parida said the initiatives to introduce more products and the awareness campaign on benefits of milk consumption will help in economic uplift of those involved, particularly of the rural populace who are related with dairy activities.

"Purabi Dairy has always been a flag bearer when it comes to raising awareness about the benefits of milk consumption. I urge the new generation to involve themselves in various dairy-related activities, which will help in their economic development and that of their village and the state," he said.

"Purabi products are loved by the people of Assam. Purabi plans to introduce new categories like ice cream, flavoured milk and different types of traditional sweets in its product basket," he added.

Maintaining that awareness among people have risen about the benefits of dairying and dairy products consumption, Parida said, "The same can be seen in our sales figures which has increased around 20 per cent in milk sales and around 40 per cent in the sales of other milk products from last year (Apr-Mar 23) till September 2023 (from Apr 23)."

As a part of the National Milk Day celebrations, which is being celebrated here on Sunday by the Centre in association with the Assam government, Purabi Dairy has distributed 'Purabi Lassi' to school students across 15 district headquarters towns of Assam to promote healthy beverage amongst the people, the release said.

The cooperative had also flagged off three vehicles on Friday from its premise in the city which will drive through Guwahati till Sunday to increase awareness amongst the consumers on the benefits of consumption of milk with a catchy jingle and distribution of pamphlets.

Free milk will be distributed among consumers on Sunday, coinciding with National Milk Day which commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr Verghese Kurien.

Purabi Dairy, the largest milk cooperative in the Northeast region, has been helping in providing livelihood to around 30,000 dairy farmers under 700 dairy cooperatives from nine districts of the state.

It has also initiated a series of workshops to help train the milk farmers in various allied activities like beekeeping, honey harvesting, etc, to help augment their income.

Purabi Dairy's current product range includes milk, curd and paneer.

