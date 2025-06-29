Puri (Odisha) [India], June 29 (ANI): On the third day of the Jagannath Rath Yatra, devotees from across the world gathered to witness and participate in the Yatra on Sunday in Puri, Odisha.

Witnessing the Yatra, a foreign devotee expressed his happiness, saying it was an emotional moment for foreign devotees.

Also Read | Pakistan Suicide Attack: India Rejects Pak Army's Claims on Waziristan Bomb Attack, Says Statement Deserves Contempt.

"I am very happy to be here. I had darshan of Lord Jagannath. He is the Lord of the universe. It is a very emotional moment for the devotees, especially the foreign devotees. The lord comes out of the temple for us," the devotee told ANI.

A devotee, Umesh Malhota, said that he has been participating in the Yatra since 2022 and added that it is a rare darshan (sight) of Lord Jagannath.

Also Read | Cloudburst in Uttarkashi: 8 Workers Go Missing After Sudden Cloudburst on Barkot-Yamunotri Road in Uttarakhand Causes Heavy Damage to Hotel Construction Site (Watch Videos).

He said, "I have come from Dubai. I have been continuously participating in the Rath Yatra since 2022. By the grace of Thakur ji, Thakur ji himself calls us in the Jagannath Yatra, and he is very kind to us. This darshan is a rare darshan of Thakur ji. We cannot describe these darshans in words..."

Another devotee told ANI, "It feels good to have darshan here. This is the only temple where God himself comes out to give darshan. Whether you are a Hindu or a Muslim, anyone who cannot go inside and love God can have darshan here."

The grand annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath commenced on Friday in Odisha's Puri, with thousands of devotees pulling the majestic chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple. The event was marked by chanting, drumbeats, and an overwhelming sense of spiritual fervour.

The Yatra will conclude on July 1, with Lord Jagannath returning to the Jagannath temple. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)