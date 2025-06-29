Puri (Odisha) [India], June 29 (ANI): Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania rushed to the Gundicha Temple to assess the situation after the stampede during the Jagannath Rath Yatra on Sunday, which claimed three lives.

The visuals showed DGP Khurania arriving at the Gudicha Temple, while police managed the crowd.

Earlier, speaking to ANI over the phone, Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said that the state DGP has been sent to the site of the incident.

Odisha Minister Harichandan said, "It is an unfortunate incident. We are taking note of that. I spoke with the CM this morning. We are taking stringent action. DGP has been sent to the spot."

"Three people have passed away because of suffocation in the huge gathering. Six to seven people are injured. I am moving to Puri. I am monitoring the situation over the phone. We are trying our best to manage the crowd. Additional police have been deployed. The reasons for the incident are being investigated," Harichandan said.

"The situation is now under control and the people are having darshan...", he added.

The mishap took place early this morning. The chariots had arrived at Saradha Bali from the Jagannath Temple on Saturday, a day after the Rath Yatra commenced.

"The situation is being monitored," the minister said, adding that he is rushing to Puri himself and that stringent action will be taken against those responsible.

"Around 6-7 people were injured and they are alright now," Harichandan further said.

Meanwhile, BJD chief and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has extended condolences to the families of the three devotees who have lost their lives in the tragic stampede at Saradhabali.

"I pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannatha for the swift recovery of the devotees injured in this devastating incident," he posted on X.

"Today's stampede, occurring just a day after the abysmal failure of crowd management during the RathYatra that left hundreds injured, exposes the government's glaring incompetence in ensuring a peaceful festival for devotees," he wrote on X.

The former Chief Minsiter said, "Eyewitnesses report that the initial response to this horrific tragedy came from the devotees' relatives, with no government machinery present to manage the surging crowds, highlighting a shocking lapse in duty. The inordinate delay in pulling the Nandighosha chariot on Rath Yatra day was conveniently attributed to "Mahaprabhu's wish", a shocking excuse that masks the administration's complete abdication of responsibility. While I refrain from accusing the government of criminal negligence, their blatant callousness has undeniably contributed to this tragedy. I urge the government to implement urgent corrective measures to ensure the smooth conduct of Adapa Bije, Bahuda, Suna Besha, and other key Rath Yatra rituals." (ANI)

